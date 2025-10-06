Lauren Alaina marked her late father's 13th anniversary of sobriety with a heartbreaking, but important, update.

In an emotional social media video, the singer reveals that her dad — who got sober from alcohol after he and Alaina's mother divorced in 2013 — relapsed before he died.

Alaina's father was J.J. Suddeth.

He died in July 2024.

Alaina has talked about how she honored Suddeth in her live shows, and how he fostered her early musical pursuits.

She also spoke about his struggle with alcohol and journey to sobriety in a 2017 Parade interview.

"Today would have been his 13th year of sobriety if he had made it," the singer says in her tearful new update. "He passed away a little over a year ago."

"But he didn't make it to his 12th year either, and I'm not even sure about his 11th," she continued. "He relapsed, and it's a major contributing factor to why he's no longer here with us."

Lauren Alaina Wants to Use Her Father's Story to Help Others

Alaina's heartbreaking message also served as a poignant message for anyone fighting addiction.

"If you're struggling, there are so many people who love you," she said, wiping back tears.

"...Be kind to yourself. Be kind to others. Life is so short," she said in her video post. "Take care of yourselves. There are people that love you. Don't ever forget that."

In the caption of her post, Alaina also said that she hopes others will reach out for help in a way her dad was never able to.

"Prioritize your mental health. Surround yourself with people who help you in your healing journey. I so wish my dad had done this," she wrote.

How Else is Lauren Alaina Honoring Her Late Father?

Suddeth was a military veteran, and, in her video, the singer was going through his clothes in order to donate some items to an organization that provides support for veterans.

"I'm gonna pick out some of my favorites and make a blanket for my daughter," she explained.

"I'm gonna donate the rest to a veteran organization so that maybe there's a man out there who needs it, that can wear my dad's clothes.

"And find hope — find the hope that my dad couldn't find," she added.

How Did Lauren Alaina's Father Die?

Alaina hasn't shared exact details about how Suddeth died.

In this video, she shares that complications of his addiction contributed to his death.