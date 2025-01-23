Lauren Alaina will become a mom in 2025, as she and her husband Cam Arnold are expecting their first child together this summer.

While she hasn't shared further details about the baby's due date or gender, she has talked about why she believes she is pregnant at this moment.

In a chat with People, the country singer says the plan was to start trying for a baby at the end of 2025, and yet there's already a bun in the oven. She attributes the fact that she is already pregnant to one thing: Her later father.

"I do think that my dad passed away and got up in Heaven and was like, 'Hey, we got to work something out down there to send the family something good,'" she explains. "And it has been such an unexpected blessing."

Alaina's father, J.J. Suddeth died in July 2024. With her due date being sometime during the summer, her baby will arrive in the same season she lost her dad — maybe even the same day — just one year later. There's the old adage that when someone leaves this earth, a new life enters it. It's bittersweet, yet poetic.

"We obviously still talk about and are dealing with the grief of my dad, but this baby has healed a lot of that for us ... like it's a little piece of my dad that will live on," she adds.

While the country hitmaker is certain that all of this is in God's plan, there's still a part of her that is scared to become a mom.

"Now I'm scared because I don't feel like I passed any sort of test," she admits. "They don't make you take a test on being a mom. It's crazy."

"People are like, 'What's your plan with the birth? And what's your plan here?' And I'm like, listen, 'God's plan. It wasn't my plan.'"

