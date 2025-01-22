Lauren Alaina Is Pregnant! Baby News Revealed in New Music Video

Lauren Alaina says she and husband Cam Arnold are expecting a baby in 2025.

The singer barely dropped clues of her pregnancy ahead of her new "Those Kind of Women" music video, but in retrospect, we should have known something was up given the nesting vibes of preview clips.

"Those Kind of Women" is Alaina's newest single, released in January 2025.

She first teased the song on Christmas Eve 2024, admitting the performance was inspired by the fearless women who raised her.

Lainey Wilson, Derek George, Lynn Hutton and Monty Criswell wrote "Those Kind of Women."

While the song is a tribute to strong women, the music video shows a young woman preparing for her first baby. That woman is not Alaina — not yet anyway.

The singer looks on from afar for most of the video, but as it progresses, it becomes clear she's created a flashback of sorts that depicts her mother preparing to have baby Lauren.

Then, at the very end, Alaina's mother Kristy Suddeth appears as the camera pans down to find Alaina with a pregnant belly. If that wasn't confirmation enough, a text blurb confirms that Baby Arnold is due in summer 2025.

This is Alaina's first baby, and the announcement comes nearly one year after she and Arnold were married in Nashville. It also comes about seven months after the death of her father.

Name, gender and an exact due date have not yet been shared. The one-time American Idol runner-up now records on Big Loud Records after a career at UMG. She's currently on tour with Rascal Flatts and has a full schedule through the end of May.