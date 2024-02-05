Lauren Alaina Marries Cam Arnold in Big Ceremony — 450 Guests!
Lauren Alaina is a married woman! The 29-year-old walked down the aisle and said "I do" to Cam Arnold in a very large Nashville ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 4.
The pair opted for a winter color scheme filled with emerald green colors and gold accents. Alaina wore a white gown with beaded embellishment and long lace sleeves, while Arnold sported a green velvet tuxedo jacket, bowtie and black slacks.
Although the "Thicc as Thieves" singer pushed for a more intimate setting, Arnold wanted a big party. In the end, the couple tied the knot in front of more than 400 guests.
"Here’s the funny thing: I wanted a small wedding and Cameron wanted a big wedding. So we compromised — and had a 450-person guestlist," Alaina tells People.
"I think it’s just a reflection of how fortunate we are — we have a lot of people who love us and we love a lot of people."
Who Went to Lauren Alaina's Wedding?
People reports that several country artists were in attendance, like Jason and Brittany Aldean, Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay, Hardy and Lindsay Ell. The couple's dogs were also present for the nuptials at the Symphony Center in downtown Nashville.
Alaina says the large guestlist influenced her to forego a traditional seated dinner, as assigning seats for that many people would have been overwhelming.
When Did Lauren Alaina Get Engaged?
Alaina first announced her engagement to her "best friend" during a performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nov. 2022. She shared several photos on social media the next morning, showing off her engagement ring.
