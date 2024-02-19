You’ll Never Guess Why Kane Brown Skipped Lauren Alaina’s Wedding

Lauren Alaina and Kane Brown's friendship goes all the way back to middle school. Brown was the new kid at Lakeview Middle School in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., and just happened to get seated next to Alaina.

Their friendship blossomed as their respective music careers took root, and when they both made it to Nashville, they cut a chart-topping duet together in 2016, "What Ifs."

They're good friends to this day, but when Alaina married Cam Arnold on Feb. 4, Brown was nowhere to be seen. He was a guest on the Big D & Bubba radio show this week and revealed why he really couldn't make it to the wedding.

"I did not [make it], and I feel like a crappy friend," Brown says.

He was invited, but was a little, uh, tied up at the time: Brown was getting a vasectomy.

"I was laying on my back, high as a kite, the nurse and the doctor just standing over me," Brown recalls. "I'm spread eagle, and they're just talking about their day."

He says it was the most awkward situation he's ever been in — and admittedly, a good reason to miss a wedding.

This procedure must mean Brown and his wife, Katelyn, have decided their family is complete. The couple have two young daughters and are expecting a son later this year.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 130 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, + more!

20 Kane Brown Songs Every Fan Has Memorized Kane Brown has built himself quite the career: He's come a long way since 2015, when he released his first single, "Used to Love You Sober." Prior to that, Brown was covering other country stars' songs for social media. Now, he is a star, with nine No. 1 hits under his belt, including a special duet with his wife Katelyn. There's no ceiling to this Tennessee boy's success!