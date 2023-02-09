40 First Dance Songs for a Country Music Lover’s Wedding

It's only the most important song of your life! The first dance song at your wedding needs to be perfect, and if you're a country fan, then it likely needs to be one of these 40 hit songs.

Contemporary love songs from Brett Young, Blake Shelton and Brett Eldredge are ranked along with traditional hits by Tracy Byrd, Trisha Yearwood and Randy Travis. We looked beyond Top 40 country to find great first dance choices by Tyler Childers and Joy Oladokun, as well.

Each of the below photos includes a link to the actual song if you'd like to test drive one ahead of time.

Fan opinion definitely matters on this list. A few songs seem to make every list of the best wedding songs for the first dance (looking at you, Lonestar), but we tried to update our list to benefit couples getting married today. That's good news for modern country singers and not so good news for legends.

To help ease the stress of that big day, Taste of Country has compiled a list of the Top 40 Wedding Songs for the First Dance. From classics including Anne Murray’s "Could I Have This Dance" to George Strait's "I Cross My Heart," these songs are the perfect way express your feelings and start your life together on your wedding day.