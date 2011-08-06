In every important family moment, Mom deserves a spot at the head of the table: And a wedding celebration is no exception. Below, Taste of Country counts down 30 perfect song selections for the time-honored tradition of the mother-son dance, one of the most emotional parts of any ceremony.

Whether your family goes all in on the sentimentality of the moment or you're looking for something a little bit more light-hearted, country music has the perfect song to show your beloved mama (or soon-to-be-wedded son!) just how you feel about them. From tear-jerking classics by Randy Travis and the Oak Ridge Boys to newer selections from the likes of Sugarland and Lady A, there's bound to be something on this list that fits the bill for your unique ceremony and mother-son bond.

Of course, there are plenty of songs centered around gratitude for Mom's constant dedication, and there's plenty of that to be found in the songs collected below, especially in emotional ballads from Tim McGraw and Garth Brooks. But as any parent knows, raising a child isn't all fun, all the time, and there's a classic from Johnny Paycheck on this list that pays a nod to the tough times every kid puts their parent through now and again.

Click on any image to hear the song. Be sure to try a few out before choosing which country song is perfect for the mother-son dance at your wedding.

In "My Wish," Rascal Flatts found a song that shares a timeless and universal message of love and hope. A No. 1 country radio hit from 2006, the song was written by Steve Robson and Jeffrey Steele, the latter of whom went into the writing session that day determined to write a song for his youngest daughter. Not only was he successful, but "My Wish" would go on to be a favorite for countless parents and children all over the world, and a staple of any wedding DJ's playlist. The powerful message cements the song's spot on our list of songs, but it's Rascal Flatts' soaring harmonies and singer Gary LeVox's towering vocal runs that bring "My Wish" to the very top spot.

