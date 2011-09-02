The Ultimate Country Wedding Songs Homepage

A perfect wedding needs a perfect wedding song. Find over 100 country songs for every important moment of your wedding ceremony and reception on this ultimate list of county wedding songs.

The fist dance is what bride and groom will remember for a lifetime, but the father of the bride and mother of the groom will never forget the song chosen to give away their little girl or boy. Then it's time to party and then — for decades to come — it's time to celebrate another year of matrimony.

There's a country song for each of these unique occasions. Actually, there are a few dozen country songs for each of these wedding elements. We've linked to breakout lists and then stacked galleries featuring over 100 wedding songs.

Find legends like George Strait, newcomers like Kane Brown and dozens of men and women who've come in between. Fans of traditional country music and pop-country are going to find their hit below. First wedding, second wedding, fourth wedding? Make it an unforgettable country wedding with one of these emotional tribute songs.

Legends like George Strait and Anne Murray stand alongside timeless first dance songs by Lonestar and more. Just updated for 2023 to include love songs by Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young and dozens more contemporary artists.

Classic country love songs from Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney help shape this wedding songs list. New songs by Lee Brice and Zac Brown Band are also included among the legends, like Alan Jackson.

Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw and Lee Ann Womack lead this list of great mother son songs. Updated in 2023, the list now also includes Randy Travis, Garth Brooks, Kenny Rogers, Trisha Yearwood and more.

Top Country Songs To Walk Down the Aisle Too

Must Have Country Wedding Reception Songs

