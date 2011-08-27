25 Perfect Wedding Anniversary Songs for a Country Music Couple

The best wedding anniversary songs separate themselves from the best wedding songs in one critical way. This list of country songs that would be perfect for any anniversary spotlights that detail.

Scroll down to find 25 country songs that would be perfect to celebrate an anniversary. The top songs focus on what a couple has built over the years, not just the burning passion that ignited the marriage years ago. Vince Gill, Alan Jackson and Trisha Yearwood are three legends who did this well.

Newcomers like Dan + Shay prove to be more than capable as well. Every entry includes a link to listen, but if you're just looking to set a mood we create the wedding anniversary songs playlist above.

There's a '90s and early '00s feel to this anniversary songs playlist because like true love, the best country love songs get better with age. Still, we tried to find contemporary and traditional-sounding songs so that every couple has a song to commemerate their big day.

25 Best Country Wedding Anniversary Songs

A great anniversary song celebrates a love that lasts. These 25 country songs find 25 unique ways to do just that. Couples newly married and lovers whose wedding was decades ago will find several songs to slow dance to. Tap any link to hear one of the best country wedding anniversary songs of all time.

