Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn still have time before they welcome their third child — their first baby boy — but they've already got a pretty good idea of what their son's name will be.

"We have a name picked out. We had a top list of, like, our favorite three. And as of right now, we have the name," Katelyn revealed on Wednesday (Jan. 17) as part of a round of fan Q&A on Instagram.

"You know, we still have some months to go," she continues. "[If] we hear a name that is, like, undeniable and we want to change it, [we will.] But I think we have the name."

Katelyn didn't elaborate on exactly what name she and her country star husband chose for their baby-to-be. However, there's a pretty good chance that we already know the first initial: Both Brown and his wife, plus their daughters Kingsley and Kodi, have names that start with a "K" — making their initials "KB."

According to Country Now, Katelyn previously said that they'll keep tradition when it comes to the "KB" names, saying, "We've committed and can't stop now."

Elsewhere in her Wednesday fan Q&A, Katelyn admitted that she initially expected her third child to be another girl, simply because she's had such similar symptoms in all three of her pregnancies.

"But that just goes to show you, I don't think there's any rhyme or reason ... some people will be like, 'Oh, if you feel like this, you're having a boy,' or 'If you feel like that, you're having a girl.' And I don't believe that. I think that's just people trying to guess," she continues. "My pregnancy has been identical — the sick feeling, cravings, all the things — as both girls."

The couple revealed that their baby-to-be is a boy earlier in January, just a couple of weeks after they announced Katelyn's pregnancy.