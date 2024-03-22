Kane Brown Serves up Soaring Stadium-Sized Anthem, ‘Fiddle in the Band’ [Listen]
It’s no secret that Kane Brown loves both old-school and contemporary country. Now, with his new song, “Fiddle in the Band,” he weaves the two worlds together artfully with the prominent titular stringed instrument that’s been a longtime staple in country music.
The larger-than-life “Fiddle in the Band” is every bit radio- and live show-ready. It boasts an upbeat melody that switches between rocking drumbeats and thick fiddle lines, electrifying the track and making it a neo-traditional and modern-day country smash.
“I woke up hurting in my shirt and jeans from the night before / My phone and my ears were ringing / ‘Cause we were downtown bouncing ‘round from door to door / There ain’t a song I wasn’t singing,” Brown recounts in the opening verse.
“From the DJs on the 2s and 4s / To the honky-tonk on the hardwood floors / I was out throwing down in the middle of the crowd / When a boy in the band broke a bow out," he continues in the second verse, before declaring his deep country roots in the anthemic chorus.
“I’m just like you / I was raised on the radio / From Memphis blues to Hollywood rock ’n’ roll / Took a trip to Music City / Brought a little bit of everything with me / I’m a little bit of bass, 808s, a little bit of clap your hands / I’m a little bit of six strings on a backbeat / With a fiddle in the band,” the Georgia native professes over foot-stomping drumbeats.
Brown co-wrote "Fiddle in the Band" with Jordan Walker, Gabe Foust and Russell Sutton, and it’s the follow-up release to “I Can Feel It,” which hit No. 1 in March. Both tracks preview Brown’s forthcoming, as-yet-untitled new album, the follow-up to 2022’s Different Man.
Brown’s gearing up to kick off his In the Air Tour on March 28 in Charlottesville, VA. Tickets are available now at Brown’s website.
See the Most Played Country Song from the Year You Were Born
Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes