It’s no secret that Kane Brown loves both old-school and contemporary country. Now, with his new song, “Fiddle in the Band,” he weaves the two worlds together artfully with the prominent titular stringed instrument that’s been a longtime staple in country music.

The larger-than-life “Fiddle in the Band” is every bit radio- and live show-ready. It boasts an upbeat melody that switches between rocking drumbeats and thick fiddle lines, electrifying the track and making it a neo-traditional and modern-day country smash.

“I woke up hurting in my shirt and jeans from the night before / My phone and my ears were ringing / ‘Cause we were downtown bouncing ‘round from door to door / There ain’t a song I wasn’t singing,” Brown recounts in the opening verse.

“From the DJs on the 2s and 4s / To the honky-tonk on the hardwood floors / I was out throwing down in the middle of the crowd / When a boy in the band broke a bow out," he continues in the second verse, before declaring his deep country roots in the anthemic chorus.

“I’m just like you / I was raised on the radio / From Memphis blues to Hollywood rock ’n’ roll / Took a trip to Music City / Brought a little bit of everything with me / I’m a little bit of bass, 808s, a little bit of clap your hands / I’m a little bit of six strings on a backbeat / With a fiddle in the band,” the Georgia native professes over foot-stomping drumbeats.

Brown co-wrote "Fiddle in the Band" with Jordan Walker, Gabe Foust and Russell Sutton, and it’s the follow-up release to “I Can Feel It,” which hit No. 1 in March. Both tracks preview Brown’s forthcoming, as-yet-untitled new album, the follow-up to 2022’s Different Man.

Brown’s gearing up to kick off his In the Air Tour on March 28 in Charlottesville, VA. Tickets are available now at Brown’s website.