Kane Brown Reveals Whether He’ll Ever Retire

Kane Brown has been on a winning streak for nearly a decade. His music career has ballooned into worldwide superstardom, his family continues to grow, and in a new interview, he says there's no end in sight.

Brown has released three studio albums, and he's landed 10 No. 1 songs and 13 Top 10 singles, as well as an armload of awards and nominations.

Spending time with Brown, you can quickly tell that he is a family man first and a musician second. He and his wife, Katelyn, have two girls, Kingsley and Kodi, and they're set to welcome a little boy later in 2024.

I recently sat down with Brown, and I asked him if there is ever a time that he sees himself stepping away from music and settling full-time into family life.

Brown said:

"No. I love family life, but I can do both."

Brown has proven that he can not only do both, but thrive at each of them. We have seen numerous pictures and videos of Brown in full dad mode, but the time he spends with his family certainly hasn't had a negative impact on his career.

Brown and his wife scored a No.1 duet together, "Thank God," in 2023. With that, we even got the chance to see him on stage with his wife, performing it live a few different times.

That probably won't be the last time they work together. Brown has told us in the past that there will most likely be another collaboration with Katelyn on a future project.

One thing is for sure, Brown has made certain that his children have a present father. Whether it's taking his whole family out on the road on tour or taking some time away to go to their newly purchased Florida home, Brown makes sure they are together as much as possible, even while he's working.

Brown hits the road in 2024 for his In the Air Tour, which begins on March 28.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 130 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, + more!

20 Kane Brown Songs Every Fan Has Memorized Kane Brown has built himself quite the career: He's come a long way since 2015, when he released his first single, "Used to Love You Sober." Prior to that, Brown was covering other country stars' songs for social media. Now, he is a star, with nine No. 1 hits under his belt, including a special duet with his wife Katelyn. There's no ceiling to this Tennessee boy's success!

10 Kane Brown Facts You Probably Didn't Know In this list of 10 little-known facts about Kane Brown, you'll learn about the singer's wildest fan interaction, the story behind his first tattoo, why he was rejected by the Army and more.