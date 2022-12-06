Kane Brown’s wife, Katelyn, is fast becoming a staple at her husband's live shows. After performing on stage for the first time last Thursday (Dec. 1), Katelyn joined her superstar husband once again on Dec. 2 for the second time in Canada.

Writing in a caption of a TikTok video uploaded, Katelyn describes “night #2 Montreal’s crowd” with three simple emojis: A teary-eyed face, a heart, and sparkling stars. The crew-recorded clip features the couple on stage as fans fill the arena up with cheers for Katelyn.

Beaming with excitement, the "Like I Love Country Music" singer gets the crowd to chant her name louder, before spontaneously leading them into the chorus of Brown and Katelyn’s duet, "Thank God."

“So, thank God I get to wake up by your side / And thank God Your hand fits perfectly in mine / And thank God You loved me when you didn't have to / But you did and you do, and he knew / Thank God for giving me you / Thank God / Thank God for giving me you,” Brown’s fans unanimously sing to the couple.

The touching clip ends with the husband and wife in an embrace and as they give each other a kiss.

This is the second time Katelyn has performed on stage with Brown. Her first time was at a show in Ottawa, just the night before.

"My baby’s first time on stage singing our song together," Brown wrote on social media, accompanying the video he shared. "She killed it of course and I’m so proud of you!!!!"

Fellow country singers including Walker Hayes, Chris Lane, Danielle Bradbery, RaeLynn and Chase Wright took to the comments to cheer them on, with Hayes writing affirmatively, “Dang, she crushed it.”

“Thank God” is Brown’s latest single on country radio. The heartfelt tune is currently No. 9 and rising Mediabase Country chart.

“Thank God” is featured on the Tennessee native’s latest album, Different Man. The acclaimed 17-song collection also includes "Like I Love Country Music," the traditional-leaning "Whiskey Sour," "One Mississippi," "Grand" and its Blake Shelton-assisted title track.

See Country Music's Best Love Stories: