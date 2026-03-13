Kane Brown's new single "Woman" is a bubbly love song, and he sings about finding a relationship that gives him a "supernatural high."

But that's about as far as it goes before the message stops relating to puppy love.

Flirtations and crushes don't hold a candle to the butterflies Brown gets from his long-term partner. And the idea of being a lone wolf, out on the prowl at the bars with his friends? To hear Brown describe it, that kind of singledom is just plain silly.

"Woman" celebrates how great it feels to have your true partner already locked down: You know no one else will be a better match, and there's no need to go out and look. All the giddiness and euphoria in the song's production is about being confidently coupled up.

Who is Kane Brown's Wife, Katelyn Brown?

Brown's got some real-life inspiration: He and his wife Katelyn have been married since 2018 and share three kids.

The couple is so in sync that they do business together, too. The Browns' 2022 duet "Thank God" topped the country charts, becoming only the second country song from a husband-and-wife duo to do so (the first was Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's "It's Your Love" in 1997.)

They've kept the collaborations coming with more song releases, and worked as producers on a Lifetime movie called Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch.

Kane Brown, "Woman" Lyrics:

Hey, it's 9 o'clock, the boys are all over / They talkin' that talk like they ain't gettin' older / They wanna go out, get some names and some numbers / Find some 10s in a bar with a tab they can cover

Oh, they beg me to go / but I'm stayin' home 'cause you already know

Chorus:

They talkin' 'bout girls, but I got a woman / Yeah, I got a woman right here in my hands / They talkin' 'bout girls, but I got a woman / Oh yeah, and she got a man

Yeah, one of a kind, yeah, one in a million / Supernatural high got me up to the ceiling / Baby, good as you look without even trying / Turn this house to a home, whatever you want, girl, I'm gonna provide it

You, you're all that I need / It's hard to believe that used to be me

Repeat Chorus

Talkin' 'bout girls that ain't got nothin' on you / Ain't no way I'm leaving this room / They all say that I'm missin' out...

Repeat Chorus