Kane Brown Puts the Spotlight on His Wife Katelyn as ‘Thank God’ Hits No. 1

Kane Brown is at the top of the country radio charts for the 9th time in his career, as "Thank God" crests into the No. 1 spot on both the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Mediabase Country chart.

Though he's had chart-topping hits in the past, none is more special than this one to the singer, because he shares it with his wife, Katelyn. The couple recorded "Thank God" together for Brown's September 2022 studio album, Different Man. Since then, Katelyn has appeared at a handful of her husband's shows to perform the song together, and the singer is consistently his wife's ultimate hype man, calming her nerves about performing in front of a big crowd and leading the audience in cheering her on.

Now that the song's a No. 1 hit, Brown is celebrating his wife once again. "My baby got her first number 1," the star wrote on social media, alongside a a graphic from "Thank God"'s cover art. "Thanks country radio and fans for blowing this one up."

"Thank God" is the couple's first official duet, and introduces Katelyn's voice to country fans, though she did release several songs as an R&B/pop solo artist before she and Brown got together.

Before they released "Thank God," Brown and his wife revealed that they'd been waiting a long time for the perfect song to record together. They've been hinting at the possibility of a duet for years, and Brown has referred to Katelyn as his "secret weapon" in the studio.

