Add producers to the resumes of Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn! The couple have had a big role in the production of a new Lifetime movie, Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch.

The film is inspired by their hit duet "Thank God," so it only made sense for the couple to help bring the song to life on screen.

“The song ‘Thank God’ is so special to us," the Browns said in a statement. "We love performing it on stage, and it’s incredible how it’s connected to so many fans."

"We also really love Christmas and celebrating as a family," they continue. "So for these two worlds to collide, we couldn’t be more excited!"

What Is Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch About?

Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch follows the meeting of Wes Campbell (Tyler Hilton) and Maggie Keller (Arielle Kebbel). Wes is a professional hockey player who has found himself with an injury that needs rehabilitation. He winds up at a facility called Keller Ranch, which is run by single mom, Maggie.

The two both have wounds that need healing — Wes is bitter about his injury while Maggie is grieving the loss of her husband. And with Christmas just weeks away, both are feeling a little extra cynical.

Can their chance meeting be the remedy? With their romantic spark snowball into true love? Or will it fizzle after the holiday?

Will Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown Be in Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch?

Despite their song "Thank God" being the primary influence for the film, Brown and his wife Katelyn will not be seen onscreen. The song however, will be used in the film.

When Does Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch Premiere?

Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch premieres on Lifetime Saturday, Dec. 13 at 8PM ET. The film is a part of the network's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" holiday movie lineup.

Check out the film's trailer below.

Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch Official Trailer