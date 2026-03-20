Back in 2015, Kane Brown had signed his first record deal, but the contract he entered into was allegedly a scam.

After trying to get out of the deal, he was sued for breach of contract by former producer Polow da Don in 2019, but Brown filed his own countersuit. Brown's legal claim alleged that his contract with the producer and his record label was a fraudulent deal.

In his suit, Brown claimed that the agreement "cost him millions and drastically limited his earning potential."

After more than a decade, Brown went on the Bobbycast and finally revealed the exact amount of money that he lost out on, and it is staggering to say the least.

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"I don't have what a lot of people think that I have," he admits in the new interview.

When asked how much money he had lost to the bad deal, Brown says, "$10 million. I asked my business manager. I got screwed out of that."

READ MORE: Kane Brown Files Countersuit Against Former Producer Polow da Don

How Does Kane Brown Soldier on After Losing $10 Million?

Brown says he doesn't stay angry at the loss of funds, "because I'm blessed with what I have. I could still be [working] at FedEx. I can support my family, we would be living a little bit of a different life. I would be able to give a little more away."

No doubt Brown is still living a life of luxury with his growing family by his side, but it's interesting to hear how he would be living quite differently had he not lost the $10 million in the beginning of his career.

10 Kane Brown Facts You Probably Didn't Know In this list of 10 little-known facts about Kane Brown, you'll learn about the singer's wildest fan interaction, the story behind his first tattoo, why he was rejected by the Army and more.