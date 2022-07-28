Kane Brown surprised fans when he released his new song "Grand" on July 22. The song falls outside the genre of country music, but it's not the first time he's gone that direction. The "Grand" music video follows suit.

In the video, Brown in sings in various artistic setups, beginning with a metallic box illuminated with a soft blue light. Next we find him in the middle of a several green lasers beaming down from above. Brown is also seen in a square cage made of chain link fence.

The video is visually intriguing and feels futuristic. It appears the makers of the video took a simple sound studio and elevated it using simple props and colored light displays to draw in the viewer's eyes.

Brown's wife Katelyn was on set during the video shoot to support her man. She also took a moment to create a funny reel for Instagram as she watched him work. Using an audio clip that says "you're coming home with me," she had someone film her ogling her husband of nearly four years.

"Hubby," she writes in the caption with a drooling emoji.

"Grand" is the latest release off of the Tennessee native's upcoming album, Different Man. The project will arrive on Friday, Sep. 9, and is expected to include his previously-shared songs "Whiskey Sour" and "Leave You Alone."

Fans are also hoping to finally hear Brown's long-awaited duet with his wife titled "Mad at This World." Katelyn has a little bit of history in music, and the star calls her his "secret weapon."