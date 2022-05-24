When Kane Brown described his next musical chapter as a "full country album," he wasn't kidding: His 2022 releases so far have been more traditionally-minded than anything he's put out in recent years, and nowhere is that truer than in his newest single, "Like I Love Country Music."

Now, Brown gives his '90s country-inspired boot stomper a fitting visual treatment, which follows Brown as he pulls up to a honky-tonk in his pick-up truck, then heads inside for an evening of playing pool, sipping whiskey and performing his new song to a rowdy crowd of two-steppers.

Wearing a cowboy hat and button-down vest with a leather jacket, Brown emulates the look of the '90s as well as the sound, and his lyrics underscore that point: They name-check songs by legends like Alan Jackson, George Jones, Johnny Cash and June Carter, and even sample a classic Ronnie Dunn vocal from the Brooks & Dunn hit "Brand New Man."

Brown hasn't formally announced his next album yet, but he's been hinting that it won't be too long before fans hear it, saying on several occasions that the track list is finalized and recorded. When it does arrive, it'll be his first full-length project since he dropped Experiment in 2018.

He's also revealed that one track on the new album, called "Mad at This World," is a duet with his wife, Katelyn, whom he describes as his "secret weapon" that he's been waiting for the right time to deploy. "I took time with this album and I love every song on the album. My wife says it’s her favorite album I’ve ever done,” he notes.