Kane Brown released an acoustic video to underline the heartbreak of his new song "Whiskey Sour." The breakup ballad is delivered as if the singer has one very specific ex-lover on his mind.

This previously unreleased song is the third he's dropped from a still-unannounced next project. "Whiskey Sour" was introduced to fans late last month with an Instagram video of Brown listening to a short portion of the recording.

"I love getting to sing other people’s stories," Brown shared, indicating that he did not write the song. Still, his performance is personal and convincing.

A single camera filmed the music video in one take, circling Brown and a group of players that includes a fiddler and acoustic guitarist. It's a more traditional performance than many from his previous two studio albums on Sony Music Nashville. His next album, Brown says, is going to be a real mix of genres, but he did try hard to lean into his traditional side.

"One Mississippi" is Brown's current radio single, but he also closed 2021 with the year's most-played song on country radio: "Famous Friends" was his collaboration with Chris Young.

"So now I take my whiskey sour / Sitting barside after hours / Thinking how can I get over it / If the love was never ours," Brown sings at the chorus of "Whiskey Sour."

"I know you got my message / All my Xs and my Os / And it kills me by the hour / Now I take my whiskey sours alone."