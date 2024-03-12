Carly Pearce and Kane Brown shared a stage at C2C in London over the weekend, and fans loved it.

The two hitmakers gave the crowd an impromptu duet of "Thank God," the song Brown usually sings with wife Katelyn Brown. She had a pretty good reason for missing the trip, however.

Brown, Old Dominion and Brad Paisley were the headliners of the 2024 C2C Festival in Europe.

Pearce served as Brown's direct support for the weekend festival.

"Thank God" was a No. 1 hit for Brown and his wife in early 2023.

"I love @kanebrown and Katelyn so much," Pearce shared on X/Twitter.

I was so happy to sing this one this weekend while Katelyn is getting closer and closer to baby #3."

Fan video shows Pearce nailed the part:

The Browns' third baby will be a boy. They've not shared an official due date, but Pearce's message and Kate's limited travel serve notice that he's coming soon.

Kingsley Rose and Kodi Jane (born in 2019 and 2021, respectively) are the couple's other two kids. Brown has assured fans that they're done having kids — in fact, he even missed an important event to certify they'll be a family of five forever.

Holler Country shares that Brown also brought Lauren Alaina to the stage during his March 8 performance. The pair performed his breakout hit "What Ifs" amid a set that featured his hits, album cuts and covers like Gretchen Wilson's "Redneck Woman."

Brown will be off the road for the next two weeks. His next date is March 28 in Virginia.