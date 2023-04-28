Top 20 Carly Pearce Songs: The Best Tracks From the Authentically Country Singer-Songwriter

Over the past several years, Carly Pearce has become one of the fastest-rising artists in country music. Although she's been working her way to country stardom since her teen years, she first caught widespread attention when she released her unapologetically country heartbreak tune, "Every Little Thing," in 2017.

That song introduced her as an artist with vulnerable songwriting and a reverence for the traditional side of country music. More than five years later, those are still the themes that carry her through her career.

Fans have seen Pearce through three distinct album eras: First was her debut Every Little Thing album, which contained both flirty songs about new love and deeper tunes with messages about heartbreak and nostalgia. She carried that momentum into her 2020 self-titled sophomore album, which featured a feeling of maturity and began to catapult Pearce to her superstar status.

Then, in 2021, Pearce seemed to settle fully into her artistry with the critically acclaimed, 15-track album, 29: Written in Stone.

Pearce's hard work has been highly rewarded during her six short years in mainstream country music. So far, the singer has racked up three CMA Awards and four ACM Awards, winning the Female Vocalist category once at each show. As of February 2023, Pearce also has a Grammy to her name, which she shares with fellow singer Ashley McBryde for their 2021 duet, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl."

Not only is Pearce beloved by fans and artists in modern country music, but she has a respect for the country music of the past, and she allows that passion to influence her music. She gives nods to the legends of the past not only in her musical production, but in the lyrics of some of her songs. An example of this is her track "Dear Miss Loretta" from her 29: Written in Stone album. Despite never being a single, the song has become incredibly popular among fans.

This list of the 20 best Carly Pearce songs contains her biggest hits as well as deep cuts that deserve equal attention. Continue reading to find out which tunes made the cut.