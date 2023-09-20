Kane Brown has new details to share about his 2024 tour schedule, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 20) social media post. Billed as the In the Air Tour, the trek will kick off March 28 with a stop in Charlottesville, Va.

A number of country hitmakers are set to join Brown on the road. Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee will serve as opening acts for a bulk of the dates, with RaeLynn and LoCash performing at several more, and appearances from Jon Pardi, Chris Young and Bailey Zimmerman at some stops, too.

The tour takes its name from Brown's upcoming new single, a song called "I Can Feel It" that appears to sample Phil Collins' early-'80s hit "In the Air Tonight." That song is due for release on Thursday (Sept. 21).

Brown teased some of the details about the new tour — and what lays ahead musically — over the weekend during an appearance on the Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist, admitting that he originally felt "imposter syndrome" when he transitioned to bigger performance venues but his stride over the course of his 2023 tour.

The singer, who recently had a No. 1 hit with a duet with his wife Katelyn called "Thank God," also said that fans can expect more music to come from him and Katelyn in the future.

Tickets for most of the dates on Brown's In the Air Tour will go on sale next Thursday (Sept. 28) at 10AM, though a handful will not be available until Oct. 5. For more details visit the singer's website.

Kane Brown's 2024 In the Air Tour Dates:

March 28 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

March 29 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

March 30 -- Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

Apr. 4 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

Apr. 5 -- Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

Apr. 6 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

Apr. 11 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

Apr. 12 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

Apr. 18 -- Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

Apr. 19 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

Apr. 20 -- Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

Apr. 26 -- Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

Apr. 27 -- Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

Apr. 28 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

May 9 -- Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

May 10 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

May 11 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

May 17 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

May 18 -- Las Vegas, Nevada @ T-Mobile Arena (with TBA special guest/Parmalee)

May 19 -- Tempe, Ariz. @ Boots in the Park (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

May 30 -- Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

May 31 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

June 1 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena (with Tyler Hubbard/Parmalee)

June 7 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena (with TBA special guest/Parmalee)

June 8 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena (with TBA special guest/Parmalee)

June 20 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest

July 20 -- Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park (with Jon Pardi/LoCash/RaeLynn)

Aug. 16 -- Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park (with Chris Young/LoCash/RaeLynn)

Aug. 24 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ BMO Stadium (with Tyler Hubbard/LoCash/RaeLynn)

Sept. 6 -- Denver, Colo. @ Coors Field (with Bailey Zimmerman/LoCash/RaeLynn)

Sept. 14 -- Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field (with Cole Swindell/LoCash/RaeLynn)

20 Kane Brown Songs Every Fan Has Memorized Kane Brown has built himself quite the career: He's come a long way since 2015, when he released his first single, "Used to Love You Sober." Prior to that, Brown was covering other country stars' songs for social media. Now, he is a star, with nine No. 1 hits under his belt, including a special duet with his wife Katelyn. There's no ceiling to this Tennessee boy's success!