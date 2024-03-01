Kane Brown Teases All-Star Collaborations for Upcoming Album

Kane Brown has been off the road to start 2024, and spending more time with his growing family. But the rest of the year will be busier: The "I Can Feel It" stopped by Taste of Country Nights recently, and talked about what he has coming up, musically, for 2024.

Brown seemed to drop little hints about an album to come in the near future — and some collaborations.

"There's one that I have that's coming up soon. I've been waiting for a certain artist to jump on it, and I got a FaceTime two days ago from them," he spills. "They're in the studio. So, I should be getting a reference of it pretty soon."

When pressed for more details — like if this mystery cameo is a band or just one vocalist — Brown played coy, saying, "Yeah, they're just singing on it."

As for what project is coming?

"Maybe an album," Brown says. "I recorded a lot of songs. I'm just trying to get it right and get it ready. I don't want to rush anything."

"I'm excited for the new music, we got some fire coming," he continues. I" actually texted another person this morning, and they said they're gonna hop on a song. I was making sure that they were still going to do it."

Mum's the word on who that mystery artist is.

"We're going to have three or four collaborations on the album. You know me, I'm like DJ Khaled bro with the collaborations," he adds.

Per Country Now, Brown will likely release more duets with his "Thank God" duet partner, his wife Katelyn. The couple is also expecting their third child — and first son — this year.

Brown kicks off his I Can Feel It Tour in March.

