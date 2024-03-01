Kane Brown received a special surprise during a live performance of his song "Thank God" this week. While onstage, the country singer finished his part of the duet before his wife joined him for her part of the song with a special guest:i His 4-year-old daughter, Kingsley.

"I didn't know you were coming up here," he says to his oldest daughter, crouching down to hug her.

Katelyn takes center stage to sing her part of the song as Brown sways back and forth with Kingsley in his arms.

While singing the bridge of the song, it looks like the "I Can Feel It" singer is overcome with emotion, doubling over with a big smile on his face.

Brown's second daughter Kodi was not onstage with the rest of the family, but that is to be expected: The "One Mississippi" singer has shared in the past that his soon-to-be-middle child is not a big fan of the spotlight, but Kingsley loves to be the center of attention. She appears to be right at home standing on a stage with her parents.

Kane Brown Has a Baby Boy on the Way

The performance also served as one of the few public appearances for Katelyn lately — she is pregnant with the couple's third child, a baby boy. All decked out in denim, the soon-to-be mom of three cradled her stomach in her hands while belting out her lines.

It was during the holiday season that the Browns revealed the news about their new bundle of joy. The Christmas-themed post shows the current family of four snuggled up in front of the tree. Kingsley holds a sonogram image in her hands with an ear-to-ear smile on her face.

'Thank God' for These Adorable Photos of Kane + Katelyn Brown Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn are two peas in a pod! The pair first met in 2016 and have been inseparable ever since. The Browns tied the knot in 2018 and immediately started expanding their family. Their first daughter, Kingsley, was born in 2019, with younger sister Kodi arriving in 2021. Now, the family is expanding again with news of a baby boy coming in 2024!

In addition to a beautiful family, the Browns also share a love of music. In fact, it's how they met: Through mutual friends in the industry. In 2022, the couple released their first duet together. Megahit "Thank God" is an expression of their love and gratitude to one another. It's no wonder the track became a No. 1 hit, leaving fans begging for more collaborations.

Check out the cutest photos of Kane and Katelyn Brown over the years.