Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn are about to be parents for the third time over. The country star couple announced Katelyn's pregnancy via a holiday-themed social media post on Christmas Day (Dec. 25.)

The Browns are already parents to two daughters -- four-year-old Kingsley Rose and almost-two-year-old Kodi Jane -- and they incorporated both their girls into their pregnancy announcement. In the Christmas-themed photo, the family cuddles up on a coach, their decorated tree in the background, as Kingsley holds up a sonogram image of their soon-to-be baby sibling.

"Last Christmas of 4," Brown wrote in the caption. "Merry Christmas everyone!!" He didn't reveal any more details about the new baby, like their sex or due date, in his message. He also didn't share the name, although in keeping with their family tradition, it's a pretty likely bet that the name Brown and Katelyn select will begin with a "K."

Fans might be surprised that the Brown family are announcing their pregnancy now, since when they welcomed Kodi into the world in late 2021, they didn't share the news until after she was born. Katelyn later explained that she decided to keep her pregnancy with Kodi quiet in order to make the experience more "intimate," and to soak up the process without influence from social media or the outside world.

Of course, hiding a growing baby bump is no small task, and both she and Brown admitted to having to pull off some fancy footwork and strategic angles in order to keep their secret from slipping out.

The Browns have been married since 2018, and over the past couple of years, they've spent substantial time together both onstage and off. They put out a duet called "Thank God" in 2022, and the song quickly became a No. 1 country hit, earning them both critical and commercial recognition as well as performance slots together both on Brown's tours and on awards shows and other televised events.