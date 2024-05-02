Country Artists Who Have Had Babies in 2024

There are quite a few country artists who have already welcomed babies in 2024, and more are on the way.

Last year, nearly 20 country singers gave birth to new bundles of joy, and this year there are already eight who are either here or will be soon.

Country Artists Who Are First-Time Parents in 2024

A handful of country hitmakers are walking into parenthood for the first time. Adam Doleac and his wife MacKinnon are new parents, as are MacKenzie Porter and her husband Jake Etheridge.

Meanwhile, there are a few others who are still waiting for their foray into this new chapter. Parker McCollum and his wife Hallie Ray and Devin Dawson and his wife Leah are expecting their first children this year.

Country Singers With Big Families

As country music grows, so are a handful of country artist's families. Jessie James Decker and her husband Eric welcomed their fourth child earlier this year. The couple were not expecting to have another kid, and Decker admitted she was having "first baby nerves" all over again.

“I have had some nerves, like, ‘Oh, what does that mean? How many times has the baby kicked?' Stuff like that,’” she shared during her pregnancy — her first after nearly six years.

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn were also surprised to learn they were expecting their third child. The couple believed they were done after having two daughters, but they now have a baby boy on the way.

