Jessie James Decker Has First Baby Nerves All Over Again With Baby No. 4

Jessie James Decker and her family are soaking up their last few moments as a family of five.

Though the singer already has three children and is an experienced mom, she admits to being apprehensive about adding baby No. 4.

“I have had some nerves, like, ‘Oh, what does that mean? How many times has the baby kicked?' Stuff like that’” Decker shares with Taste of Country.

It’s been almost six years since she last experienced pregnancy, so in a way, it’s all brand new again. The singer shared her bump news with fans back in August, with a photo of her on a balcony, teacup in hand and bare belly showing.

Together, Decker and her husband Eric have three children: Vivianne, 9, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

Surprisingly, the current "baby," Forrest, is okay with the fact that he won’t be the youngest for much longer.

“He’s very excited," Decker shares. "Forrest got to be the baby for so long that I don’t feel like he feels like anything was taken away. I think he’s very excited to have this role and be this older sibling – he’s so good with little babies."

The mom-to-be says her youngest son often reminds his parents of one thing: "I’ll still be the baby, there will just be another one.”

This will be the third boy for the family. The singer slyly fed fans the news she’ll be having a boy with an Instagram photo alongside her sister and sister-in-law and their infant their sons, hands full with a similar matching outfit.

“These three little turkeys gonna be BFFs,” she captioned the snapshot.

Before Decker slowed down travel due to the baby on the way, she crossed off a dream-worthy bucket list item: Whole family in tow, she performed during the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade.

