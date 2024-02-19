Decker family, party of 6! Jessie James Decker and her husband, former NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, last Friday (Feb. 9).

The singer shared the news on social media, sharing two snapshots of her new baby's first days. One photo is a family shot, while the second is a closeup of the sweet new addition.

"Our beautiful boy is here," Decker wrote in the caption of her post.

She also shared a couple more details, including the baby's name. The fourth child in the Decker family is named Denver Calloway Decker.

On an Instagram Stories slide, Decker shared another photo of the newborn days with little Denver: A close-up photo of his tiny hand, wrapped around one of her index fingers. "Been soaking it in," she wrote.

Decker waited about a week and a half after Denver's birth to announce his arrival, and it seems that she's been spending that time enjoying this new chapter of parenthood and bonding with her youngest son.

Decker first clued fans into her pregnancy in late August, sharing the first shot of her growing bump in a social media post. But before her pregnancy, the singer was open about the fact that she and Eric were considering adding to their family: In July 2022, she said that they were adopting a "what will be, will be" approach, explaining that they weren't trying to get pregnant, but also weren't preventing the possibility.

"We're not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen. And if it happens, it's a blessing. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen," she explained at the time, adding that she'd previously thought she was done having kids — but as time passed, she began to reconsider.

Denver Calloway joins big sister Vivianne Rose and big brothers Eric "Bubby" Jr. and Forrest Bradley. The three older children have been excited about welcoming their younger sibling since long before Decker gave birth.

Decker didn't share the sex of her baby-to-be ahead of time, but in an interview with ET, she joked that her kids hadn't been quite as tight-lipped: "If you were to go to their school and ask somebody, you would know the baby['s sex], and you would know the baby's name," she said with a laugh.