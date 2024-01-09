Peek Inside Jessie James Decker&#8217;s &#8216;Cozy&#8217; PJ Shower for Baby No. 4 [Pictures]

Monica Schipper, Getty Images

Jessie James Decker was originally planning to skip the baby shower for her fourth child — those types of events are often intended for first-time parents, so that they can be gifted all the supplies they'll need to take care of an infant — but her sisters simply wouldn't hear of it.

"They wouldn't take no for answer," Decker says in a social media post, sharing a carousel of photos from her cozy, mountain-themed shower on Monday night (Jan. 8). The singer's sister, who hosted the party, also shared several snapshots on her Instagram Stories.

"They told me #1 this baby boy deserves to be celebrated. And #2 you haven't had a baby in 6 years and you have nothing so we are doing it," the singer continues. "I said, 'Ok, do something small and I'm not registering.' Well, as you can see, they don't do small!"

Sure enough: Decker's shower was tasteful, cozy and color-coordinated, with attendees dressed in matching plaid PJs and the house decked out in green and brown, mountain-themed decor. A gorgeously detailed balloon arch matched a sign welcoming guests to the party, and another reading "...And Then There Were Six."

Guests munched on sweet treats including chocolate strawberries, and custom cookies featured scenes of mountain backdrops, drawings of a pregnant woman and script reading "baby."  But arguably the centerpiece of the table was a cake decorated with a mountain range, trees and a teddy bear topper, with cursive script reading "Baby Decker."

"Thank you so much to my incredible sister [Sydney Rae Bass] and sister-in-law [Ali Green] for throwing me the most magical beautiful baby shower," Decker concluded. "I had tears of joy walking in because I was so overwhelmed with love and emotion and just feeling so grateful.

"Thank you to everyone who celebrated with me in our cozy jammies," she added. "This baby boy is loved so much already."

Decker's baby-to-be will be her fourth child with retired NFL player Eric Decker. The couple are already parents to nine-year-old daughter Vivianne Rose and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest Bradley, 5. She first revealed her pregnancy in late August, and at the end of November, she officially shared that the Deckers are expecting to add another baby boy to the family.

The new addition is expected to join the family early in 2024.

