Jessie James Decker's baby bump was on full display as she and her husband Eric Decker walked the red carpet at People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday (Sept. 28).

The couple were all smiles as they posed for photos, Decker's hand proudly resting on his wife's stomach.

Eric also gave his wife time in the spotlight, stepping aside so she could pose for some photos solo. Despite toting a little human, Mrs. Decker didn't shy away from rocking some killer heels with her little black dress.

The couple are expecting their fourth child together and announced the pregnancy in a surprise video on social media. In it, the mom-to-be casually walks out onto a balcony with a cup of coffee in her hand, revealing her bump.

Just last summer, Decker said the the couple wasn't actively trying to expand their family, but they weren't not trying.

"I was a total NO up until recently. The kids have been asking for a baby sister," Decker reflected at the time. "It's a battle and heavy on my mind recently. The idea of worn out pregnancy and always being scared if the baby is growing ok, the hospital stuff (especially with how things are now), the getting sick (I always do) and having my 3 others to care for is a big factor."

The Deckers already have a full house, as they are parents to three children: 9-year-old Vivianne Rose, 8-year-old Eric "Bubby" Jr. and 5-year-old Forrest Bradley.

In addition to walking the red carpet, the country singer was on hand to present the award for Duo/Group of the year. She was accompanied by Kameron Marlowe.