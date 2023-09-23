Jessie James Decker has a great new video out this week for her new song, "I'm Gonna Love You." Will she top the most popular country music videos of the week? Taste of Country readers are about to decide.

Decker is facing off against Flat River Band's new video for "God Bless the Radio" this week. Who has your vote?

Home Free return to No. 1 this week with their new video for "Remember My Name" as their previous video retires from consideration. Maren Morris also enters the Top 10 in the first week of consideration for her new "The Tree" video.

Longtime Top 10 videos from Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton, Joey Green, Scotty McCreery and Shenandoah all exit the countdown this week as they age out of consideration. With so many open slots, next week's countdown is bound to look drastically different!

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.