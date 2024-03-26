Jessie James Decker and her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker are officially done having kids.

Just after almost two months since the arrival of their fourth child and newest son, Denver, Eric underwent surgery to have a vasectomy.

As a man of good humor, Decker shared the adventure with fans, posting photos of every minute of the recovery process, including icing his, uh, man parts.

“I survived," he writes alongside a series of photos from his perspective.

Clearly, Decker is having a little fun in the midst of his pain: In his first image, the father of four is wearing scrubs and socks, seemingly still in the operating room after the procedure.

The next slide finds him sporting a shirt — well, laying under a shirt — that reads: "Vasectomy Survivor: I Kid You Not."

He's bounced back quite a bit by the third photo, where he's lounging on an outdoor couch with his dog, a glass of rum and a bag of frozen peas resting on the affected area.

Decker's fans love the humor, with many in the comments section standing in solidarity with the 37-year-old.

“Thanks for sharing and normalizing vasectomies! They are safe, quick and relatively easy recovery,” one fan — a real doctor — writes below his post.

“My husband barely survived! almost jumped off the table and had a few choice words to yell at the doctor,” another follower jokes.

Many of the support comes with warning, however, reminding Decker and others that the follow-up appointments are just as important as the initial procedure.

“I had my husband do the same 24 years ago. I said I gave birth to your 2 kids please do this in return so I would not have to take any birth control pills or get my tubes tied,” another fan writes.

Jessie James Decker has given fans little nibbles of the couple's sweet new son, Denver, sharing that she's soaking up the tender first few weeks of their little one's life.

The pair have been married since 2013 - together they have daughter Vivianne, 10, Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

Eric Decker isn’t the only one who's gotten "snipped" recently. In the comments section, country hitmaker Randy Houser chimed in, noting that he's fresh off the cutting table, too.

“Dude. Two weeks ago. Ugggh same t-shirt,” Houser writes.

Kane Brown and Tyler Hubbard also recently joined the vasectomy club, with Hubbard telling Taste of Country Nights that his family is complete after having two sons and a daughter.

"I'm pretty sure I set my own appointment the day we had our third child. I was like this ... no more. No more," he jokes.