The Reason Tyler Hubbard Got a Vasectomy Is Hilarious

With his sophomore solo album, Strong, set to release this April, it is easy to see that Tyler Hubbard is exactly where he wants to be in his career.

It sounds like he's exactly where he wants to be in his private life, too.

Speaking to the "Dancin' in the Country" hitmaker recently, he made it apparent that he and his wife, Hayley, are done having kids. The couple have two sons and one daughter: Olivia arrived in 2018, followed by Luca in 2019 and Atlas in 2020.

Actually, Hubbard's response to being asked about more kids was hilarious:

"Bro, I'm tied , I'm snipped. We're done. I'm pretty sure I set my own appointment the day we had our third child. I was like this ... no more. No more," he jokes.

"'Cause it was happening quick. It was just like ... 'I don't even know how this is happening, the turnaround is ridiculous,'" he says, referencing their back-to-back boys. "So we had three kids under three years old, and I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to get snipped.'"

Hubbard says his wife asked him if he was sure about the decision, and he snapped back instantly with an, "I'm positive."

While there has been a recent uptick in young country dads out there, there is also a vasectomy trend in country music happening: Kane Brown recently revealed that he had to miss his friend and fellow country artist Lauren Alaina's wedding recently because he was recovering from his vasectomy. Brown is expecting a third child this year.

Hubbard and his wife once did say that they would be open to adopting children in the future.

