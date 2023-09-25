Tyler Hubbard Is Not Only a Swiftie Dad, He Even Takes Notes at Her Show

Taylor Swift is arguably one of the all-time best live performers — she constantly re-invents her live shows to stay relevant, and then some, for nearly two decades. This does not go unnoticed by her fans, and now we are learning that fellow performers are taking notes, as well.

I recently had the chance to sit down with one of country music's biggest superstars, Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line. I saw on his Instagram that he and his wife had taken their daughter to see Swift at her summer show at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Hubbard was seemingly fully embracing being a Swiftie dad, dancing and singing alon to all of Swift's songs.

"You know, I channeled it, man. I had fun with it. Her energy, her excitement, you know, my 5-year-old daughter, her energy was just infectious, man," he says. "So I just had so much fun with it, to be honest. Me and my wife both. We kinda dressed up, we played the part, we went in there and had a lot of fun."

I wanted to know if he was also taking notes about what he saw, to possibly incorporate some of what Swift is doing at her live shows into his own. Florida Georgia Line and Swift were once on the same record label, and the duo opened some dates for her in the past.

"Taylor's show is incredible. I think I'm always taking notes. I don't think I can help myself," Hubbard admits. "Just, you know, I think there's always something to be learned at any show, and I don't wanna miss it, I wanna be there, but I'm also a fan too. For me to, if I'm taking notes from someone's show, that means I'm a fan, too. So I do both."

I also wanted to know: How does someone like Hubbard go about securing tickets to a hot tour like Swift's Eras Tour? Does he try to purchase them like the rest of us, or does he go directly to the source?

"No, I don't hit her up. I hit her mom and dad up," Hubbard jokes. "I'm just kidding. But we're buddies. We're not on a regular text relationship, but we've been on tour together. I've just got a lot of respect for her and we've got a lot of mutual friends, and so I know a lot of her camp. So we just hit them up for tickets and asked if we could come enjoy the show and bring Liv. And they were really accommodating. But yeah, great people. And like I said, got to make a lot of good memories with them. So grateful."

Hubbard's first two song releases as a solo artist have both gone to No. 1. He is currently on tour, as well.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

Look Back at Taylor Swift's Iconic 'Speak Now' World Tour Outfits One thing you can always count on with Taylor Swift is a theme. She's the queen of reinvention, as evident throughout her 10 studio albums. Each offering is a treasured chapter in the singer's storied career — an era, if you will — from the lyrics she wrote, all the way down to the outfits she has worn onstage in touring those albums.

Swift's 2023 Eras Tour has found fans dressing up like their favorite eras, and the looks those albums brought out. Let's take a look at the iconic outfits Swift wore on her Speak Now World Tour.

Look Back at Taylor Swift's Iconic 'Speak Now' World Tour Outfits One thing you can always count on with Taylor Swift is a theme. She's the queen of reinvention, as evident throughout her 10 studio albums. Each offering is a treasured chapter in the singer's storied career — an era, if you will — from the lyrics she wrote, all the way down to the outfits she has worn onstage in touring those albums.

Swift's 2023 Eras Tour has found fans dressing up like their favorite eras, and the looks those albums brought out. Let's take a look at the iconic outfits Swift wore on her Speak Now World Tour.