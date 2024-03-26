Swiftie Mom Sings Taylor Swift Songs During an Awake Brain Surgery

Where can you go and not hear a Taylor Swift song? Apparently, not an operating room during brain surgery.

A Swiftie mom sang Taylor Swift songs during an awake brain surgery recently in New Jersey.

It all happened when a 36-year-old mother named Selena Campione had a craniotomy to remove a brain tumor. According to Billboard, Dr. Nitesh Patel preserved her speech during the operation through the use of a technology called Quicktome Connectomics.

For us non-brain surgeons, that is basically when the doctor monitors your speech and other parts of your brain to make sure they aren't interfering with them while removing the tumor.

This particular brain surgeon uses this method, but has his patients sing their favorite songs during the surgery. When tasked with making sure she had songs to sing, Campione decided to pick Swift songs.

"My two daughters are huge Taylor Swift fans, and so am I," she says. "I hear her music 24 hours a day, in my car, in my house. I could sing with her on stage, if she wanted me to."

As you can imagine, not getting nervous or scared during an awake brain surgery sounds like a daunting task. To ease her fears, Campione says singing Swift songs helped her in more ways than one. "It helped me, I felt like my daughters were with me."

According to Campione, during the operation, she sang popular Swift songs including "22," "Shake It Off" and "Style."

The patient, in this instance, seemed to have more of an effect on the medical staff than most. Campione says, "I even think I’ve turned the doctors into Swifties."

It's been a few months since her surgery, and Campione's recovery is going extremely well. Maybe Swift herself will hear about this story and invite her on stage to sing along with her on a tour stop during her Eras Tour.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 130 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, + more!

