Taylor Swift’s Baking Skills Land Her a Collab With Pop-Tarts

Taylor Swift is a woman of many talents. When she’s not taking the world by storm on her Eras Tour or spending time with Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend Travis Kelce, you can find Swift in the kitchen!

During an episode of NFL by NBC, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid dished on the goodies Swift once made for the team.

“Kind of behind-the-scenes, she, to fit in — she didn't even know she was doing this, I don't think — she likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen homemade Pop-Tarts,” Reid shared.

The “Reputation” singer is clearly putting that song to use, making her homemade Pop-Tarts land a major reputation. Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts wasn’t going to let this epic collab possibility pass them by.

The pastry company issued a call to action for the pop star with a social media post that recreates her Eras Tour poster, but with retro Pop-Tart boxes replacing her images.

“To KC’s most famous fan, we heard there’s a Pop-Tarts pastry (Your Version) and in its honor, we’re donating to @harvesters, a local Feeding America partner food bank,” they state. “But if you #releasetherecipe, we’ll double our donation.”

This request isn’t out of the question for the singer. She has released recipes on social media in the past, with many outlets resharing over the years.

The comment section of the company’s post has many Swift fans and foodies alike begging for her to release the recipe! Harvesters also joins in the plea, writing, “We can’t thank you enough! We all want to know her recipe too…”