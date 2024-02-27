Lainey Wilson Reveals the Global Superstar Who&#8217;s a Big Fan [Watch]

Lainey Wilson's star has been on the rise for years now, but even she couldn't have predicted that her music would resonate with one of the biggest music superstars in the world: Taylor Swift.

Wilson explained how she learned that Swift's a fan — and shared the story she told the "Karma" star when they finally met — during a recent appearance on the Zach Sang Show.

When asked to name the biggest celebrity who's told her they love her music, Wilson seemed a little starstruck just saying the name: "Taylor Swift told me she was a fan of me," she says.

That's all the more flattering coming from an artist who Wilson reveres, and whose career she's been following for a decade.

"I truly respect her. I think she is just freaking awesome. When I was 14 I watched her perform at CMA Fest Riverfront Stage, me and my mama and daddy and sister," Wilson recalls.

"And I told her that, and she was like, 'There were, like, 16 people there!' I was like, 'Well, we were there. We were a few of the 16,'" Wilson continues. "It's just so cool to see how she's done this. I think she's a boss. I got to see her [Eras Tour] show this past year and just left there feeling so inspired."

Still, Wilson might not have come up to introduce herself to Swift if she hadn't had an in with Swift's producer Jack Antonoff, whose wife, Margaret, is a Wilson fan. Though she was eager to meet Swift with Antonoff's encouragement, Wilson says she doesn't often approach her heroes.

"You never know in those situations. I'm not trying to bother anybody," the country star explains. "'Cause I can only imagine what her life feels like. You know? Like, I don't want anything from anybody. [It's] just nice to shake hands and be like, 'Hey, I think you are bada--."

Wilson is currently riding the high of her first Grammy Awards, where her Bell Bottom Country won Best Country Album in 2024. Meanwhile, Swift made history at the ceremony, winning Album of the Year for the fourth time and becoming the category's winningest artist of all time.

