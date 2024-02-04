Lainey Wilson Wins Best Country Album at 2024 Grammy Awards

Lainey Wilson took home the biggest country award of the evening at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (Feb. 4).

The fast-rising country superstar won for Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country during the ceremony, giving a gushing acceptance speech.

"This is absolutely wild, ya'll,' the wide-eyed singer said.

"This is my first Grammys," she added with a laugh before thanking her collaborators, Jesus, her fans and more.

"I'm a fifth-generation farmer's daughter," Wilson said, before sharing how growing up on farms helped her learn about "planting those seeds, and watering them, and watching them grow."

"And sometimes when you find the right farming community, you can have a harvest of a lifetime. I truly believe that, and I think that's exactly what this is tonight."

Wilson secured the win in a fierce category of nominations: Kelsea Ballerini's Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Brothers Osborne's self-titled album, Zach Bryan's self-titled project and Tyler Childers' Rustin' in the Rain were all up for the award.

Bell Bottom Country had already won an ACM and a CMA award. Wilson co-wrote all 16 of the album's songs, except for her cover of "What's Up?" from 4 Non Blondes. The project features her smash singles "Heart Like a Truck" and "Watermelon Moonshine."

The 66th annual Grammy Awards took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4. The show aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

