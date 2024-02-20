20 Lainey Wilson Songs Every Fan Knows by Heart

From small town to the big city, Lainey Wilson's best songs show how far she has come in her music career. A talented songwriter and an esteemed vocalist, it was only a matter of time before she got her time in the spotlight.

Just over ten years ago, Wilson was writing songs and posting videos of her music on the social media platform MySpace. The Baskin, La., native released her debut, self-titled album in 2014, and followed that with a second offering, Tougher, in 2016, which landed her on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

By 2018, she had signed with BBR Music Group and delivered an EP called Redneck Hollywood. The project produced the single "Dirty Looks" and "Things a Man Oughta Know." The latter would become her first radio single and No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Her third studio album, Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', arrived in 2021. The collection was recognized on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart and is the home of her ever-popular single "Heart Like a Truck."

Around this time, Wilson was also collaborating with other artists in country music — her work with Cole Swindell on their No. 1 single "Never Say Never" and Hardy on "Wait in the Truck" really solidified her place in the genre.

In 2022, her fourth studio album Bell Bottom Country was released. The project has already produced a No. 1 hit in "Watermelon Moonshine." The track is the CMA Entertainer of the Year's third No. 1 single, which was quickly followed up with another chart-topper, "Save Me" — her duet with Jelly Roll.

What makes Wilson so captivating is her ability to connect with her fans through her music. She writes songs that are honest and sings them with conviction. Wilson also remains one of the most humble individuals in the game, which only makes her more magnetic.

Let's take a look at the Top 20 songs from Lainey Wilson.