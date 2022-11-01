Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is returning to the road in spring 2023. The pop monolith just announced her Eras Tour, which will commence in mid-March in Glendale, Ariz. — the same city where she launched her Reputation Tour in 2018.

The new trek marks the first time Swift's mounted a full-scale headlining tour since that trek, which wrapped in November 2018. Pre-pandemic, she was planning to play out her Lover album, but COVID-19 restrictions derailed those plans.

Now, in spring 2023, Swift's Eras Tour will bring her to stadiums across the U.S., which international dates soon to be announced. She's playing double duty with two-night stands in multiple cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia and more. Joining Swift on the trek are a rotating cast of opening acts: Haim, Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Muna, Gracie Abrams and Owenn will split the dates.

Swift has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, which allows fans to register for a special presale that takes place Tuesday, Nov. 15 beginning at 10AM local time. Fans that have the unique presale code can snag their spots at price points ranging from $49 to $499, with an array of VIP upgrades available, too.

The singer participated in this same program for the since-derailed Lover Fest, the tour she was planning to take following the release of Lover. Fans who signed up for the Lover Fest Verified Fan presale will receive preferred access to presale purchases on the new trek.

Tickets to the Eras Tour go on sale to the general public Nov. 18 at 10 AM local time.

Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour Dates:

March 18 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

March 25 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

Apr. 1 -- Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Apr. 2 -- Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

Apr. 15 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

Apr. 22 -- Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

Apr. 28 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Apr. 29 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 6 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

May 12 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 13 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 19 -- Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

May 20 -- Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

May 26 -- East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

May 27 -- East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

June 2 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

June 3 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

June 10 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

June 17 -- Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Acrisure Stadium

June 24 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

July 1 -- Cincinnati, OHio @ Paycor Stadium

July 8 -- Jansas City, Mo. @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 15 -- Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High

July 22 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field

July 29 -- Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s® Stadium

Aug. 4 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

Aug. 5 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium