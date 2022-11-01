Taylor Swift Readies Sweeping ‘Eras’ Stadium Tour for Spring 2023
Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift is returning to the road in spring 2023. The pop monolith just announced her Eras Tour, which will commence in mid-March in Glendale, Ariz. — the same city where she launched her Reputation Tour in 2018.
The new trek marks the first time Swift's mounted a full-scale headlining tour since that trek, which wrapped in November 2018. Pre-pandemic, she was planning to play out her Lover album, but COVID-19 restrictions derailed those plans.
Now, in spring 2023, Swift's Eras Tour will bring her to stadiums across the U.S., which international dates soon to be announced. She's playing double duty with two-night stands in multiple cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia and more. Joining Swift on the trek are a rotating cast of opening acts: Haim, Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Girl in Red, Muna, Gracie Abrams and Owenn will split the dates.
Swift has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, which allows fans to register for a special presale that takes place Tuesday, Nov. 15 beginning at 10AM local time. Fans that have the unique presale code can snag their spots at price points ranging from $49 to $499, with an array of VIP upgrades available, too.
The singer participated in this same program for the since-derailed Lover Fest, the tour she was planning to take following the release of Lover. Fans who signed up for the Lover Fest Verified Fan presale will receive preferred access to presale purchases on the new trek.
Tickets to the Eras Tour go on sale to the general public Nov. 18 at 10 AM local time.
Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour Dates:
March 18 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
March 25 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium
Apr. 1 -- Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Apr. 2 -- Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium
Apr. 15 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium
Apr. 22 -- Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium
Apr. 28 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Apr. 29 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 6 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
May 12 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field
May 13 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Field
May 19 -- Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
May 20 -- Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
May 26 -- East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium
May 27 -- East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium
June 2 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
June 3 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
June 10 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field
June 17 -- Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Acrisure Stadium
June 24 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
July 1 -- Cincinnati, OHio @ Paycor Stadium
July 8 -- Jansas City, Mo. @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 15 -- Denver, Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High
July 22 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Lumen Field
July 29 -- Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s® Stadium
Aug. 4 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium
Aug. 5 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium