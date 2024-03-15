Beyoncé's foray into country music with her new album Act II: Cowboy Carter (March 29) has been controversial among fans and artists.

But some stars — like Tyler Hubbard — see it as a big positive.

The former Florida Georgia Line singer stopped by Taste of Country Nights, and the topic of Bey came up. Hubbard is plenty familiar with the "not country" crowd throwing daggers — he's experienced it himself — but he feels genres are flexible and doesn't see the big deal.

"It's not up for other people to decide who you are. You can be whatever you want to be and whoever you want to be, and I think everybody has their own definition of what country is," the "Back Then Right Now" singer says.

"At this point, who really cares. If it's good music, it's good music."

Hubbard has always nudged the line in an attempt to push country music in new directions. Songs like "Cruise," featuring rapper Nelly, and "Sundaze," which refers to smoking weed and wearing Jordans, are just two examples of many.

"At the same time, it's kinda cool if someone's not as country, if you will, or maybe that means they're bringing more people to the genre and giving us more exposure, which I think is really cool," Hubbard furthers.

Beyonce is a global superstar in her own genre, and her flirtation with country is garnering a lot of attention. Her debut single from the Cowboy Carter project, "Texas Hold 'Em," has already topped the country charts.

"You know, I consider it an honor, to be honest," Hubbard says of Beyonce's country album. "She might be even more country than people realize, ya know? They only know what they see ... so, who knows."

Beyonce's own mother would say the same: She indicates her little girl, a native Texan, has been country since she was in diapers.

Another star who's supportive of Beyonce's latest endeavor? Dolly Parton, who teases that a "Jolene" cover may be to come on the as-now-a-mystery project.

