Beyonce Reveals the Title of Her Country Album: ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’

Beyonce isn't wasting any time getting into the saddle of country music!

Just over a month after announcing her formal foray into the genre, the R&B singer has revealed the album will be called Cowboy Carter and will arrive on Friday, March 29.

The official announcement was made by her managing company Parkwood Entertainment on social media on Tuesday, March 12. Cowboy Carter will serve as Act II of her three-part album released that began with Renaissance.

In addition to the news, the entertainment group shared a photo of a saddle sitting against a solid black backdrop. Draped across it is a red, white and blue rodeo ribbon with the album's title stitched on it.

This is not the cover art though — the link to pre-order the album shows a simple black cover with Act II and Cowboy Carter written on it in white letters.

Wait, Beyonce Is Releasing a Country Album?

Beyonce made big waves when she surprise announced her debut country album during Super Bowl 58 on Feb. 11. Taking things a step further, she released two new tracks during the commercial breaks, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

"Texas Hold 'Em" has made a powerful entrance into country music. The song not only topped Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart, it became the first No. 1 from a Black woman on the Hot Country Songs chart where it spent three weeks in the top spot.

The track has also inspired its own dance routine on social media.

What to Expect on Beyonce's Country Album, Cowboy Carter

The Grammy winner has remained tight-lipped about her project since her initial announcement, but there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the album.

Most recently, there has been a rumor about a possible cover of Dolly Parton's "Jolene." The country veteran didn't confirm the rumor, but she did reveal she thinks there is a Beyonce version coming.

"Well I think she has! I think she's recorded 'Jolene' and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that," Parton says in an interview.

Fans will know for sure if the rumor is true on March 29 when the album is released.