Sadie Robertson is an author, speaker, wife and mom of two, but she's becoming just as well known for her love of dancing.

Robertson took home second place during her time on Dancing With the Stars in 2014, and in 2024, she loves to jump on TikTok and Instagram dance trends.

The Duck Dynasty star, along with some family members, most recently joined the viral two-step phenomenon to Beyonce’s latest hit. “Texas Hold 'Em” is Bey's No. 1 smash, with a staggering 187K videos of fans dancing a honky-tonk two-step to the beat.

Robertson and her sister Bella are playing into the Western bit in their version, wearing camo paraphernalia tops. The original version of the dance involves a little more hip thrusting and hip swaying, but the girls rock their own spin here.

On the left is Bella Robertson, Sadie’s younger sister, and in the back you can find their sister-in-laws Mary Kate and Abby.

Bella and Sadie’s mom Kori also got in on the fun, cheering from afar and capturing behind-the-scenes footage of her girls.

Robertson would later take down the video due to comments she received. As she explains, she didn’t take down the lighthearted video because she felt as if she had done something wrong, but rather she didn’t want the comments section to be a place of hate.

We might be seeing more of the Duck Dynasty family in the neat future — son Will is teasing more family content on the way:

