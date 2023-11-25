Jessie James Decker Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 4

By springtime next year, Jessie James Decker's family will officially be a family of six!

After keeping the baby's sex a secret for a few months, Decker recently revealed that her next child with husband Eric Decker is a boy.

During a visit to the Today show, the singer was asked about a photo she shared on social media with her sister and her sister in-law. Her two sisters are holding their sons in matching striped shirts and overalls. Decker stands between them holding a similar outfit over her belly, which left many wondering if she would also be having a son.

"I'm having a boy," Decker admits. "Yep, we're having another boy. Vivi remains Queen."

Vivianne Rose is Decker's nine-year-old daughter. She and her husband Eric also have two sons; Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest Bradley, 5.

Decker first revealed her pregnancy with a surprise video on social media. In it, she casually walks out onto a balcony with her baby bump, with Mariah Carey's song "Always Be My Baby" playing.

She confessed at the time that they were not expecting to have another child, but she and her husband weren't doing anything to prevent a pregnancy either. Now the family is ecstatic to welcome their newest member in March.

"Oh yeah, we're all ready," she shares. "I'm counting down the weeks, but I'm so excited. This is just all we can talk about because it was just such a pleasant surprise."

"We're all just like keep pinching ourselves, like, is this happening? We're really adding another one to the gang? This is awesome," she adds.