The Nashville area saw several inches of snow on Monday (Jan. 15) — a pretty rare occasion for Middle Tennessee — and country stars and their kids jumped at the chance to go out and play.

Sledding, snowball fights and simply waddling around in the white stuff were three popular pastimes today, which was a school off-day for many kids due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

With kids at home and many roads snowed over, stars like Jana Kramer, Kane Brown and Luke Combs spent time documenting the snow day on social media.

Brown and Combs were two stars who jumped right into the snow along with their kids. Combs and his wife both shared video footage of him walking outside their house hand-in-hand with their oldest son, Tex. Tex is just a year-and-a-half old, meaning that it was very likely the first time he's ever seen this much snow.

"We got this, dawg. Big steps," Combs can be heard saying, as he holds Tex's hand and their dog JoJo runs wildly through the snow around them.

"Whoa!" Tex can be heard saying in another part of the clip.

JoJo wasn't the only dog to make an appearance during country stars' snow days: Chris Young got a video of his German Shepherd, Porter, frolicking in the snow, while Kelsea Ballerini's pup Dibs seemed less than thrilled to be sitting out in the cold — despite the fact that he was wearing a dog jacket.

From the looks of it, Carly Pearce's shih tzu pups didn't even venture outside at all: She shared a snapshot of one of her dogs cozied up indoors in a blanket.

Some country stars have babies too young to truly play in the snow, like Maddie & Tae's Maddie Font, whose son Forrest was born in mid-September. She snapped a photo of her husband Jonah holding Forrest near a window, the father-and-son pair gazing out at the snow together.

Meanwhile, some of country music's young families — especially those with kids toddler-aged and up — had a more rambunctious experience. Kane Brown took his daughter Kingsley sledding, and she had fun, despite getting a face-full of snow as they cruised down the hill.

"Oh, it's all in her face. Are you okay?" said mom Katelyn Brown with a laugh from behind the camera.

"Yeah, it's so cold I can't see," Kingsley replies.

Jana Kramer's kids went sledding, too, while Jason Aldean's two young children enjoyed another classic snow day activity: A snowball fight!

Some of the stars stayed behind the camera and out of the snow while their kids played, but others ventured outside with their families.

Hot Dad Alert: Sam Hunt was composed and effortlessly stylish as he posed in the snowfall with his toddler daughter, Lucy.

