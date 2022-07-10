Jessie James Decker + Husband Eric Are Open to Having Another Baby: ‘We’re Not, Not Trying’

Jessie James Decker and her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker, are taking a "what will be, will be" approach when comes to plans for expanding their family. The singer updated People about her thoughts on potentially adding another baby into the mix, saying that while they're not consciously trying to get pregnant, they're not opposed to the possibility.

"We're not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen," she explained. "And if it happens, it's a blessing. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen."

The couple already have three children together -- eight-year-old Vivianne Rose, six-year-old Eric "Bubby" Thomas III and four-year-old Forrest Bradley -- and in late February, she shared an Instagram post revealing that the question of whether or not her family is complete is still up in the air for her.

"I was a total NO up until recently. The kids have been asking for a baby sister," she wrote. "It's a battle and heavy on my mind lately. The idea of worn out pregnancy and always being scared if the baby is growing ok, the hospital stuff (especially with how things are now), the getting sick ( I always do) and having my 3 others to care for etc is a big factor."

Still, she added, "I'm just going through all of the emotions right now. Maybe not right now? Maybe in a few years? Maybe it will pass?"

At the end of her post, Decker concluded that she "need[ed] to pray on it," and in the months since, it seems that the singer has decided to leave the question up to fate -- at least, for the time being. Meanwhile, the couple and their three children are featured in DSW's Back-to-School campaign, which features an array of men's, women's and children's footwear.