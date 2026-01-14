Singer Jessica Andrews popped up on Jessie James Decker's Instagram page to sing "Who I Am" and it was like we were living in 2001 all over again.

"Who I Am" Was Andrews only No. 1, peaking in 2001.

She was praised for her maturity as she was just 17 years old when the record was recorded.

"Helplessly, Hopelessly" and "Summer Girl" were two more she released afterward.

What Happened To Jessica Andrews?

It has been a minute since country fans have heard from Andrews. Last year, she made headlines as an imposter continued to release music under the 42-year-old's name, but actual music from Andrews stopped coming nearly 20 years ago.

She's married to singer/producer/video director Marcel Chagon and lives a quiet life away from music. So much so that her Instagram page is private.

All of this makes her collaboration with Decker even more unusual. Watch first. Understand later.

How Do Jessica Andrews and Jessie James Decker Know Each Other?

Decker reveals that she and Andrews go way back, "and I'm lucky to call her a friend." The singer, songwriter and business owner praises Andrews' vocals and calls "Who I Am" one of the biggest country songs of her childhood.

She's 100 percent right. Like "There Is No Arizona" and "Strawberry Wine," "Who I Am" persevered even as the artists who sang these songs (Jamie O'Neal and Deana Carter) struggled for continued radio success.

The country music community was very receptive of Andrews and Decker teaming up. Nicole Combs, Jamie O'Neal and more commented on Decker's Instagram post. Most people appreciated how "Who I Am" has held up.

If Andrews is going to build off this and make a Cyndi Thompson-like comeback, she's not saying. This may be a one-off for a singer who clearly moved hearts as "Rosemary's granddaughter" back in 2000/2001.

