Country music was looking good on the 2025 ACM Awards red carpet. Early pictures show stars like Carly Pearce and Dasha, but the biggest stars know to come closer to showtime.

Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Riley Green, Alan Jackson, Crystal Gayle and Keith Urban are a few stars expected to attend. Newcomers like Zach Top, Ella Langley and Shaboozey will be there, as well, so the red carpet promises a wild mix of traditional and contemporary fashion, plus one or two outfits that require further explanation.

The 2025 ACM Awards air live from Frisco, Texas on Amazon Prime.

Reba McEntire is host and stars such as Jelly Roll, Blake Shelton and Lainey Wilson will perform.

Ella Langley has the most nominations (8) this year.

See the best pictures from the 2025 ACM Awards red carpet below. It's a list that will be updated as more and more stars walk.

Typically, A-level talent like Shelton, Urban (with Nicole Kidman) and Lambert wait until just before showtime, but not always. A host like McEntire may choose to walk early so she can prepare for her opening segment.

Lily Rose, Franklin Jonas and Annie Bosko were among the first to walk. It's hard to pick an unintended theme for the night but the men left ties at home and some didn't even bother with jackets, which is sure to be irksome to anyone who appreciates awards shows as a black tie affair.

Long, form-fitting gowns were popular among the women. Most were sleeveless or strapless, likely in anticipation of a warm red carpet. Gretchen Wilson and Brian Kelley walked the red carpet separately, but sadly both came in normal awards show clothing, not their Masked Singer get up (Pearl and Mad Scientist, respectively).

Who do you think was best dressed at the 2025 ACM Awards? Scroll down through over 50 pictures from the red carpet to decide.

PICTURES: Country Music's Biggest Stars Shine on ACM Awards Red Carpet The biggest stars in country music turned up to walk the red carpet at the 2025 ACM Awards, and they were looking good! Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker