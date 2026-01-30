Jessie James Decker was a recent guest with me on Taste of Country Nights, where she opened up about her life-altering migraine headaches — including one episode that nearly left a lasting impression on both her and her fans during a live show.

Decker, who is now a partner with the Love in Mind initiative to help spark conversation around the emotional and physical impact of living with migraine, shared a gut-wrenching story about a time when a migraine interfered with one of her performances.

“I was backstage getting ready to go on stage in Austin, Texas. I had a big show, and I could feel a migraine coming on,” Decker recalls. “I just had this pit in my stomach, going, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

She explains that when people have paid to see you perform — and you’re moments away from walking onstage knowing a debilitating migraine could hit — the pressure only intensifies.

“I remember getting on stage and my head is throbbing. I feel like I’m going to pass out — the lights, the noise,” she continues. “At one point, I told my band to just start playing something and figure something out.”

At that moment, the crowd — who had already greeted her — watched as Decker suddenly walked back off the stage, left wondering what was happening.

Behind the scenes, Decker says she was frantically asking her tour manager for water and medicine, describing the moment as “the worst, most excruciating pain.”

“I didn’t want to let everyone down,” she adds, “so I just powered through.”

It’s a powerful reminder that you never truly know what someone is going through — and why it’s always important to lead with kindness toward those around you.

This was a moment where, had she been booed, the emotional weight could have been overwhelming. Instead, Decker held it together with the help of her band — and fans who clearly understood the assignment.

Oh, and by the way: Decker also told me she’s working on a new record, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2026.

Is Jessie James Decker Married?

Yes, she is. Jessie James Decker is married to retired NFL wide receiver Eric Decker, who played several seasons in the league — most notably with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans — before retiring.

